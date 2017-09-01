Police are investigating the Friday afternoon deaths of a Warren couple as a possible homicide.

The pair, identified as a husband and wife in their 60s, was found dead inside a home in the 23800 block of Panama, Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Both the man and woman, whose names have not been released, had gunshot wounds, Dwyer said.

Investigators remained on the scene and were not disclosing additional details.

“We’ve got a very active investigation,” Dwyer said. “We’ve got a number of officers working on the investigation. More information will be forthcoming as our investigation proceeds.”

