Warren police apprehended three suspects Monday morning who allegedly stole computers from a Target store near 12 Mile Road and Dequindre and led police on a chase through the area.

Police received a call about three suspects who stole computers from the Target at 28800 Dequindre Road in the Universal Shopping Center at around 11 a.m., Detective Sgt. Stephen Mills confirmed.

At that point, the suspects drove off, leading police on a chase around the area. Mills said officers deployed stop sticks at Martin and Mound roads.

The suspects then turned their damaged vehicle into the Meijer parking lot at 29505 Mound Road, where one was taken into custody. Two ran into the Meijer store where they were apprehended by police one-by-one, Mills said.

Police are not releasing any additional information about the suspects. No one was injured in the pursuit, said Mills.

