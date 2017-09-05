The charge is the latest in a wide-ranging, ongoing investigation into public officials pocketing bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Sterling Heights trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services and a towing company. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit – Federal prosecutors charged a 15th person in the Macomb County corruption scandal Tuesday, a local man accused of funneling bribes to a public official.

James Pistilli was charged with bribery conspiracy, a 10-year felony, according to an indictment filed Tuesday in federal court.

The conspiracy involving Pistilli, whose age and hometown were not immediately available, dates to spring 2014, prosecutors allege. He conspired to give $2,000 to Washington Township public works superintendent Steven Hohensee, according to the indictment.

Pistilli and a second man, engineering contractor Paulin Modi, served as middleman for an unnamed company that was trying to win a contract with Washington Township, according to court records.

On Oct. 20, 2014, an unnamed employee from the company met Hohensee and paid a $2,000 bribe, prosecutors allege.

Hohensee, however, was working undercover for the FBI, according to the indictment.

The charge is the latest in a wide-ranging, ongoing investigation into public officials pocketing bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Sterling Heights trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services and a towing company.

In May, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said a federal grand jury was investigating her office and had subpoenaed testimony from about a dozen public employees.

FBI agents are asking questions about Miller’s predecessor, Anthony Marrocco; his former deputy, Dino Bucci, and millions of dollars in payments to an unnamed county contractor, Miller said.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2486

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eCJmEw