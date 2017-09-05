Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man accused of killing a Warren couple in their home Friday is scheduled to be formally charged in court Tuesday, officials said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on charges in connection with the killing at 1:30 p.m. in 37th District Court in Warren, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Dwyer made the announcement Tuesday in a statement. He didn't name the suspect, but on Friday police identified Joseph Lawrence Borowiak, 37, as a person of interest in the killings.

Authorities said Steven Collins, 67, and his wife, Cynthia, 66, were killed at their home in the 23800 block of Panama near Toepfer and Mound roads.

The couple was found dead in their home after a neighbor called police because she was worried about them, officials said.

After their bodies were discovered, police said they searched for Borowiak as a person of interest in the killings and arrested him Friday night in Detroit.

Officials said Borowiak had been living with the couple, but not in the past six months.

They also said it appears Borowiak updated his Facebook page with unsettling posts up until the slayings.

Besides sharing pictures of the Bible and religious imagery, Borowiak recently claimed to be “the first born from the dead by the power of the Spirit of GOD.” In other posts he referenced the couple, appearing to liken them to Satan.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eI6ogZ