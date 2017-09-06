Mahla (Photo: Roseville Police)

A Roseville man was formally charged Wednesday with sending inappropriate text messages to current and former high school students, officials said.

Christopher Mahla, 25, was arraigned on two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The computer charges are felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A judge ordered Mahla held on a $200,000 bond. If he is able to post bond, he must wear a GPS tether, is banned from school property and won't be allowed to use the Internet, officials said.

He also scheduled his next court appearance for next Wednesday.

On Thursday, Roseville Police said they were investigating a Roseville Community Schools employee for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to students.

Officials for Roseville Community Schools said last week the employee in question was a junior varsity coach and is no longer working for the district.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eLwZK3