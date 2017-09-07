Buy Photo Fire fighters battle a two-alarm residential fire on Hidden Oak Lane in the Hidden Oaks Estates subdivision in Washington Twp., Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Washington Twp. — Macomb County Sheriff deputies responded to a house fire at a large residence in Washington Township.

When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home, the Macomb County Sheriff's office said in a news release. Multiple fire departments including Washington Township Fire, Shelby Township Fire and Rochester Fire worked to extinguish the flames.

The home is located on Hidden Oak Lane near Mound Road and 31 Mile Road.

A 43-year-old female resident of the home was inside when it caught fire and was able to exit uninjured, officials said.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

