Washington Twp. — Macomb County Sheriff deputies responded to a house fire at a large residence in Washington Township.
When they arrived, flames could be seen coming from the home, the Macomb County Sheriff's office said in a news release. Multiple fire departments including Washington Township Fire, Shelby Township Fire and Rochester Fire worked to extinguish the flames.
The home is located on Hidden Oak Lane near Mound Road and 31 Mile Road.
A 43-year-old female resident of the home was inside when it caught fire and was able to exit uninjured, officials said.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs