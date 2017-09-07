Harrison Twp. — Selfridge Air National Guard Base is preparing to receive numerous aircraft Friday as military installations are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma’s expected arrival in the United States.

The air base warned residents that they may notice increased air traffic when aircraft and crews from across the southeast will take refuge at the base.The aircraft may remain at Selfridge until evacuation orders are lifted, the base said.

The Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing is the host unit of the base and operates two flying missions, the KC-135 Stratotanker and the A-10Thunderbolt II.

The base is also home to more than 40 tenant units, including units of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Customs & Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security,

