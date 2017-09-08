Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating a Thursday night car crash in the 21 Mile and Garfield Road area that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 9 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 56-year-old Shelby Township man was driving a black 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck west on 21 Mile when he struck another man who was crossing 21 Mile, according to authorities.

The victim, a 58-year-old man from Macomb Township, was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

The truck's driver and his passenger, his wife, a 54-year-old woman, were not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Det. Brandon Wiley at (586) 307-8230.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xVil7M