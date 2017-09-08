Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating a fire that ripped through a Warren home Friday and left one man with second-degree burns on his arm and buttocks.

The man was in the home at 28560 Wexford near 12 Mile and Ryan roads at the time the fire broke out, according to Warren Police. He was house-sitting for his brother, who owns the home.

Authorities said it appears to be a case of arson.

“By committing this type of criminal act, the person or persons responsible not only caused severe injuries to the person inside the home, but potentially jeopardized the safety of the neighborhood with the unpredictability of fire," Deputy Warren Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said in a statement Friday. "The men and women of the Warren Police Department are actively investigating and are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable for their criminal actions.”

Police said the home sustained severe damage on the northwest corner and appears to be a total loss.

A neighbor heard a loud crash, went to investigate and saw the house in flames, police said.

The house-sitter was sleeping on a couch when he awoke to the smell of gasoline and saw flames.

He suffered burns to his left arm and buttocks, police said.

A friend drove him to a home in Hazel Park and then to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and being treated for second-degree burns, officials said.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Det. Curt Priemer at (586) 574-4707.

