Glenn Haege, a beloved Detroit News columnist, radio host and author dubbed “America’s Master Handyman,” died Monday after a short battle with cancer. Haege was 70.

His weekly column, “The Handyman,” has appeared in The Detroit News’ Homestyle magazine for more than 20 years and was a go-to guide for people fixing up their homes.

Haege routinely doled advice on a wide range of topics including maximizing storage, countertops, closets, indoor humidity, spring cleaning, water filtration, tools, holiday lighting, and more.

“He kind of reminded me of a prehistoric Angie’s List,” said former Detroit News Homestyle editor Kelly Kolhagen. “He had a Rolodex with 100 miles of cards. He knew all the contractors in town.”

Haege, a Warren native, was a do-it-yourself expert before it was trendy or cool.

For years, he hosted the “Handyman Show” on WJR-AM (760). The weekly program, which also has a syndicated edition carried by more than 135 affiliate stations nationwide, featured interviews with guests and “clear and concise, how-to advice” for listeners, according to the website. Advice-seekers would call the show, and Haege would wait patiently for DIYers to finish describing their issues.

Garden writer Nancy Szerlag was a faithful listener of Haege’s program. She suggested Haege as a columnist for Homestyle.

“My late husband and I were big time DIYers and Glenn Haege was my hero so I never missed his weekly radio program,” Szerlag said. “We got to know each other personally doing programs at the Michigan Home and Garden Show and he invited me to do gardening segments on his remote (broadcasts) at the show. When Kelly Kolhagen, then editor of Homestyle, asked me if I had any ideas from new columns I didn’t have to think twice — Glenn Haege, Ask the Handyman. He’s the best.”

But Kolhagen had a limited budget and no idea if Haege would be interested. “I still can’t believe he didn’t hang up on me,” she said.

He didn’t. He immediately said yes when she pitched the idea of a weekly column. And readers responded.

“They loved him,” said Kolhagen, who was the editor of Homestyle from roughly 1991 to 1998. “It was information that people could immediately put to use.”

After leaving The News, Kolhagen said she and her husband bought two rentals and she still recalls Haege’s words about water in the basement: “Water always wins.”

But Haege’s advice wasn’t just about wet basements. He gave great cleaning advice too, said former Homestyle editor Judy Diebolt. His holiday emergency kit for spilled wine, cigarette burns and all the other disasters that happen when big crowds are in your home was “a huge hit,” she said.

“Glenn empowered people with his columns, showing them how they could do many things themselves,” Diebolt said.

Before taking the title of America’s Master Handyman, Haege, a who attended Northern Michigan University, worked at Sherwin-Williams and Aco Hardware, now Great Lakes Ace Hardware. He eventually transitioned into radio.

Honors include induction into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2011, receiving the “Best Broadcast Report” from the National Association of Real Estate Editors and Talkers magazine naming him among the most important radio talk show hosts.

His mastery has translated to the written word, as well. Over the years, Haege authored 11 home improvement books, including “Fix it Fast and Easy,” and shared articles on a website, masterhandyman.com.

He is survived by his mother, Marion; sister, Sharon; brother, Robert; wife, Barbara; their children Eric and Heather; and six grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

