Sterling Heights — Local libraries are offering a new take on checking out books and resources — a virtual library card.

Libraries are opening all their online resources to Utica Community Schools public school students in partnership with local communities.

The students of Utica Community Schools, grades K-12, will be given log-ins and pin numbers that will allow them to digitally access special collections and reference resources at the libraries.

Among the resources will be eBooks, music and eMagazines, said officials.

Also, students and parents will be able to connect with online tutors at Tutor.com. The professional tutors will be available seven days a week, from 4-11 p.m.

