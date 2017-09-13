Detroit — A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted an engineering firm owner who was accused of bribing Washington Township public officials.

Fazullah Khan, 56, of Troy is the 16th person indicted in a widespread public corruption scandal involving numerous Macomb County communities, trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services, Detroit towing magnate Gasper Fiore and the Macomb County Public Works office.

Khan is charged with bribing unnamed public officials in 2014 with $11,000 in cash, a free fishing trip and a secret financial interest in a property development deal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Khan, however, did not know that the township officials he tried to bribe were working with the FBI, prosecutors said.

Khan is charged with four counts of bribery, each punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Khan is president and operations manager of the Sterling Heights-based engineering firm Fazal Khan & Associates. The civil engineering firm provides services for municipal, industrial and other clients, according to its website.

“Fazal enjoys spending time getting to know his clients,” a biography on his company’s website reads. “He has the keen ability to see each persons’ strength and weakness. He uses that ability to help each client grow their business. Fazal has an incredible ability to problem solve.”

The FBI and federal prosecutors learned of alleged criminal conduct in Washington Township after receiving tips from township Supervisor Dan O’Leary. Prosecutors previously called him “a valuable asset to the investigation since its inception.”

The four-count indictment comes one day after engineering contractor Paulin Modi struck a plea deal after being accused of bribing a Washington Township public official.

Modi’s plea deal requires him to cooperate with the government and help prosecute others involved.

So far, eight people have struck plea deals with prosecutors.

