File (Photo: Paul Sakuma, AP)

Amazon.com will be creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs when it opens a new fulfillment center in Shelby Township next year, the company announced Thursday.

The Shelby Township facility will be 1 million square feet. There, "employees will pick, pack and ship large items like household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools," the company's announcement said.

Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North American operations, said in that statement that Michigan "has been a source of exceptional talent for Amazon."

The fulfillment center is the latest piece of Amazon's physical expansion into Michigan. Just since 2016, Amazon has announced three fulfillment centers in Michigan and a corporate office in Detroit, the announcement said. With the 1,000 new jobs, Amazon's workforce in Michigan will grow to 3,500.

Those who earn full-time jobs will not only get "highly competitive" compensation, those who need it will also get up to 20 weeks of paid maternity or paternity leave. The company also said it would offer 95 percent tuition reimbursement to its employees. Amazon officials said 10,000 employees have already taken advantage of the tuition reimbursement offer.

Gov. Rick Snyder, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, and Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis offered statements about what the new fulfillment center means for Michigan, and what the choice of Michigan for the center says about the workforce.

Said Stathakis: "We look forward to the new tax revenue and the successful reclamation of this former industrial plant."

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x1oFdy