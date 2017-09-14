Warren police are asking the public for help to identify a man who reached into a restaurant's cash register to take $240.
The suspect is described as an African-American male, 35 to 40 years-old with short black hair, according to officials. Police released a photo taken from the restaurant's video surveillance system.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Warren Police Det. Brian Braunschneider at (586) 574-4705.
Police said the suspect entered the Kabob House at 22248 Van Dyke at about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 4. The man waited until a restaurant employee turned away from the cash register, opened the machine's drawer and removed the money.
He then fled the restaurant in a black, two-door Dodge Stratus with a sunroof and Old English D sticker on the back window.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs