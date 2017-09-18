Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Harrison Township — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle left the motorcycle driver dead and three uninjured Sunday evening in Harrison Township.

Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies said they dispatched to Crocker Boulevard and Reimold Street at 5:50 p.m.

Deputies said a 2009 purple Chevy Traverse was turning left from Reimold Street onto southeast Crocker Boulevard when it collided with a 1999 Yamaha motorcycle.

Motorcycle driver and 21-year-old Evan Gardner, a resident of Grand Blanc, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traverse was driven by a 16-year-old out of Harrison Township. Police said she and her two passengers were uninjured and released.

Gardner was wearing a helmet and Macomb County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

