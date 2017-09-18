Fraser Mayor Joseph Nichols. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Fraser — The fate of two Fraser politicians accused of sexually harassing city employees could rest on a a special council hearing Monday.

City employees who say Mayor Joseph Nichols and Councilman Matthew Hemelberg touched them or talked to them inappropriately are among those who are expected to testify at the meeting, said Robert Huth, a special attorney appointed by the city to conduct the hearing.

The City Council is expected to vote whether to remove Nichols and Hemelberg from office.

“They are harassing and intimidating employees at the city of Fraser, and it is not an efficient way to run a municipality,” Huth said Monday.

Nichols and Hemelberg filed a preliminary injunction, claiming that the council had no authority to hold the hearing.

16th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti denied the preliminary injunction Sept. 14 and said canceling the hearing would jeopardize the public’s right to transparent government.

Fraser’s city charter calls for a special hearing in cases where council members have been accused of misconduct.

Donald Gasiorek, an attorney for Nichols and Hemelberg, said he believes council members voting on their removal are biased and should have passed the case on to Gov. Rick Snyder’s office.

“It’s a kangaroo court,” Gasiorek said of Monday’s hearing.

The sexual harassment allegations stem to January, when interim City Manager D. Wayne O’Neal reportedly witnessed Nichols giving city Finance Director Mary Jaganjac a “bear hug” and a kiss on the lips after a council meeting. O’Neal also reported seeing Hemelberg massage the shoulders of Fraser Library director Lorena McDowell.

O’Neal met with McDowell and Jaganac and ordered an independent investigation by attorney Thomas L. Fleury.

Fleury said in a report June 8 that he interviewed seven female employees, including McDowell and Jaganac, who all claimed they were subjected to sexual conduct by Nichols and Hemelberg. Behavior included the men hugging, kissing, touching and massaging them or making sexual remarks on numerous occasions.

“The behavior was also unwelcome by employees,” Fleury wrote in the report. “... The employees endured the behavior because of fear or retaliation. At no time did the employees encourage or participate voluntarily in such behavior.”

Nichols and Hemelberg, the report said, created a “hostile” work environment that affected the female employees’ abilities to do their jobs.

Gasiorek said Nichols and Hemelberg had no sexual intentions with their conduct toward the women.

He gave examples, saying it’s not sexual harassment if a man hugs a woman to greet her or compliments what she’s wearing.

“Not one person complained until O’Neal came to them,” Gasiorek said. “They weren’t going to complain. They weren’t offended by it.”

He also said there was no evidence of either politician retaliating against the women for reporting the sexual behavior, as alleged in Fleury’s report.

If the council votes to oust Nichols and Hemelberg, Gasiorek said he plans to seek legal action.

Huth said he plans to recommend to the council that Nichols and Hemelberg be removed from their seats.

“In my opinion there is no reason not to make a decision (Monday),” Huth said.

