Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 2-month-old Harrison Township girl is in stable condition and her father has been arrested for allegedly abusing her, officials said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the deputies encountered the girl at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after they were summoned to St. John Hospital in Detroit for a child abuse complaint.

Police said the infant was initially taken to her doctor's office for a scheduled visit and then transferred to the hospital after medical personnel saw possible signs of abuse.

Deputies conducted a search of the child's home and spoke with several people, including her parents.

Investigators arrested her father, Matthew Lee Virgin, 27. He is being held at the Macomb County Jail and is scheduled to be formally charged in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township with child abuse Thursday, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com









Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yfXgnU