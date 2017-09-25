Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A woman in her 40s was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike on a Clinton Township road Sunday night, police said. And on Monday morning, a woman turned herself in for her alleged role in the crash.

The crash took place about 10:10 p.m. on 16 Mile at Gratiot. The victim was riding northbound, in the crosswalk, when a vehicle headed eastbound struck her bike.

Medics transported the woman to McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens where she was pronounced dead. She is a Clinton Township resident, whose name is being held pending notification.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Hours later, at 7:30 a.m., a woman went to the Clinton Township Police Department and claimed responsibility for the collision. Police questioned the woman and released her pending their investigation, which will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for a decision on charges.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Captain Bruce Wade, at (586) 493-7931.

Some 729 people have died in car crashes in Michigan thus far in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, in numbers released last Tuesday. That's 23 more than that time last year when fatal car crashes jumped by 10 percent.

