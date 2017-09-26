Macomb Community College is on lockdown after an active shooter was reported in the center of campus Tuesday evening. (Photo: File)

Warren — Macomb Community College is on lockdown after a person with a gun was reported in the center of campus Tuesday evening.

At 6 p.m., the college issued a notice about a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at the center campus.

"Center Campus is on lockdown until further notice," the college posted on their website. "If you are currently on campus, please seek shelter immediately. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus. Additional details to follow."

Clinton Township Police said students on the campus are on lockdown and any other students are being prevented from going to the campus until the area is safe.

Macomb Community College Police said the lockdown is just a precaution.

