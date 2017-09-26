Fraser — Repairs to the pipeline that collapsed last Christmas Eve and caused a massive sinkhole on 15 Mile have been finished, officials said Tuesday.

“The interceptor, for all practical purposes, is fixed,” said Macomb County Public Works Director Candice Miller. “In nine months, it’s fixed. It’s a big day.”

Miller made the remarks at a 10 a.m. news conference near the construction site where crews have been working to repair the Macomb Interceptor Drain. She marked the occasion by turning off the pumps that had moved sewage around the ruptured portions of the pipeline and removing a bulkhead to allow waste to flow through it again.

“We still have a bit to do,” she said. “We have to fill in a shaft. We have to refill the sinkhole. And of course, we have to reconstruct 15 Mile Road.”

She said Tuesday the project was done ahead of schedule and under budget. Miller said it was initially thought that the project could take three years to finish. The price tag for the work was estimated to be as high as $100 million. The cost is more likely to be in the $70 million-range, she said.

“Ahead of scheduled and below budget, I’m going to tell you, it doesn’t get any better in government work,” Miller said.

Money for the project came from a $70 million bond sale and a $5 million grant from the state. Miller said it will cost residents of the communities served by the sewer an extra $25 a year for the next 25 years.

She also said she expects 15 Mile to be repaved and reopened before Christmas.

“What we have here now is a normal construction site,” Miller said. “There’s no longer any type of a crisis.”

The Macomb Interceptor Drain, which is owned by Macomb County, is an 11-foot-diameter pipe that runs under 15 Mile on the border between Clinton Township and Fraser. It transports sewage from 11 communities into a network that leads to a waste water treatment plant in Detroit operated by the Great Lakes Water Authority.

On Dec. 24, 2016, the sewer line collapsed and created a 100-foot-wide, 250-foot-long on 15 Mile near Utica Road.

The collapse also forced the evacuation of 22 homes and at least three of those houses had to be condemned.

The project wasn’t without challenges. The city of Sterling Heights has sued the county over its share of the repair bill. The case is still pending in court.

And last month, about 1.5 millions of sewage backed up into a trench at the construction site.

The trench was pumped out and the sewage was routed to another sewer line. At the time, Miller called the event a slight setback, posed no threat to workers or citizens and said repairs on the pipeline were still on track.

She also promised the sewer would not collapse again. There have been three in the same area in the past, one in the 1970s, one in 2004, and another in 2011.

“This is probably going to be the strongest piece of infrastructure in the entire state of Michigan,” Miller said. “We’re never going to have another sinkhole on 15 Mile Road.”

