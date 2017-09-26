Macomb Community College has lifted its lockdown after a three-hour search of its center campus Tuesday evening turned up no evidence of a person with a gun.
At 6 p.m., the college issued a notice about a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at center campus, which is located in Clinton Township near Hall and Hayes.
Sean Patrick, a spokesman for Macomb Community College, said several police agencies searched the campus.
Patrick said authorities were given a description of a suspect who was described as a white male with gray hair, camouflage clothing and a long gun. No shots were fired.
