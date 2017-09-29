Sabrina Fouchey (Photo: Roseville police)

Roseville police are seeking tips from the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sabrina Fouchey was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after being dropped off at her family’s home on Biehl and telling a sibling she planned to go the library, relatives told investigators.

The girl left on foot and did not return. Her mother said she has never been gone overnight and filed a report Friday with the police department.

Officials have alerted area authorities and are following up on tips.

Sabrina is described as white, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair down to the middle of her back. Distinguishing characteristics include a scar on her forehead’s right side and another on top of a hand.

The youth was last seen wearing black Nike shoes and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at (586) 447 4484 or (586) 777-6700.

