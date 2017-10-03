Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 22-year-old man, last seen late Monday night, was found dead Tuesday morning, the victim, police believe, of an apparent homicide.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Clinton Township Police Department writes that the victim was found at 8 a.m. "by a friend," roughly 10 hours after he was last seen, at 10 p.m. Monday night.

The release says that "no further information is available," and asks that anyone with information on the apparent homicide call Capt. Richard Maierle at 586-493-7857.

