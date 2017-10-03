Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized felony charges against a 20-year-old Detroit man for breaking into several Clinton Township homes, police said.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township, officials said. He is being held at the township police department's jail.

He is expected to be charged with three counts of first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, a count of carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony and six counts of felony firearm possession, which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison.

Authorities accuse the man of breaking into multiple homes on Shannon Court and Acton Street in the Metropolitan Parkway and Moravian Drive area of the township this past

On Monday, Clinton Township Police said officers were called to the two locations on Saturday, Sept. 23, to respond to reports of multiple home invasions.

A suspect broke into and entered at least three homes while the residents were home and took cash, electronics and purses, police said.

Residents in the area had surveillance systems outside of their homes that captured footage of the suspect, officials said.

Police reviewed the footage and issued an alert with the suspect's description.

Two officers spotted the suspect in the Metro Parkway and Groesbeck Highway area and arrested him. They found a handgun and property taken from the homes on his person, police said.

