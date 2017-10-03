Dentist Dr. David Johnson, of Chesterfield Township, was captured by U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic in relation to an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme. (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

A dentist from Macomb County, allegedly charged with 27 separate felonies in Medicaid fraud, has been captured in the Dominican Republic after months on the run.

Dr. David Johnson, of Chesterfield Township, was charged by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette in May after allegedly using another dentist's information to improperly bill Medicaid $1.7 million over three years.

The charges include one count of racketeering, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; 20 counts of Medicaid fraud making false claims (fourth offense), a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and six counts of health care fraud making false claims, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The alleged fraud scheme operated through Livernois Dental in Detroit which Johnson owned and operated, but has since sold, according to a press release from Schuette's office.

Johnson, 51, fled the country after charges were issued in May. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended him in the Dominican Republic last week.

According to the release, he is in custody in Miami, has waived extradition and will be transported back to Michigan soon to be arraigned in 54B District Court in Ingham County.

Schuette’s Health Care Fraud Division said they began an investigation after receiving a tip that Johnson was billing Medicaid using another dentist's information.

Johnson was placed on the Medicaid exclusion list, which prohibits health care providers from billing Medicaid, after earlier fraud convictions in 2006.

“Medical professionals are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and adherence to the law, Schuette said in the release. "A deliberate attempt to take advantage of the Medicaid system shows no regard for the law and violators will face the consequences of their actions."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kiS2pg