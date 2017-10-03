Steenland (Photo: 39-A District Court)

Police say a Roseville District Court judge is being investigated in connection with a hit-and-run accident.

Roseville Police Department officials said Tuesday a complaint was made against Catherine Steenland and they have turned the investigation into the incident over to the Michigan State Police. The city's police officials also said it would not comment further on the matter.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw, a spokesman for the agency, confirmed it received the complaint from the Roseville Police Department and was handling the probe. Shaw said the agency couldn't comment further because the investigation is ongoing.

In 2008, Steenland was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Ogemaw County after getting stuck in a ditch while driving in Mills Township.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested her on suspicion of drunken driving.

She was later charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officials said it was her first offense.

A court sentenced Steenland to six months probation after she pleaded guilty to the charge. The Michigan Supreme Court suspended her for 90 days without pay.

Steenland was elected to the 39th District Court in Roseville in 2002.

