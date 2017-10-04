File (Photo: Macomb Community College)

A power outage has canceled classes at Macomb Community College's Clinton Township campus, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The power outage, whose origin was not immediately known, will affect morning and afternoon classes.

Unless students are otherwise notified, they should expect that evening classes will be in session.

DTE Energy's Outage Map shows no outages in the area, and spokesman John Fossen said there are no outages affecting that area in Clinton Township.

