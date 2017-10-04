Buy Photo Warren mayor Jim Fouts (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Warren — Residents are being put on notice: Do drugs in the city and your neighbors can collect $500 for reporting you.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer jointly announced a program Wednesday called P.A.I.D. (People Against Illegal Drugs), which rewards residents $500 each for information leading to a search warrant and arrest involving illegal drug sales from a Warren residence.

“This program means all Warren residents will be the eyes and ears in our war against drug pushers,” Fouts said in a statement.

Dwyer said rewards will come from drug forfeiture funds that fight illegal drugs in the city.

“Our residents have the right to live, work and raise a family in a drug-free neighborhood,” Dwyer said in a statement.

There are 134,066 residents in the city.

Both Fouts and Dwyer emphasized that any tip called in to a special telephone hotline, (586) 574-GUTS, will be confidential.

Fouts said tipsters should provide as much information as possible, including the address of the suspected drug house and a summary of the drug dealers and illegal activity. They also should provide a contact name and number to receive a cash reward that will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Both Fouts and Dwyer described this program as “unique and far-reaching.”

According to a statement, Warren had a dramatic 400 percent increase in heroin overdoses from 2015-2016. As of August 2017, the city now equals last year’s record.

Last year, Fouts approved the Warren Police and DEA raids into six Detroit drug houses.

slewis@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2296

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wymayp