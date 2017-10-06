Steven Hohensee (Photo: Facebook)

Detroit – A cooperating FBI witness in the Macomb County corruption scandal, who helped secure charges against others in the case, died Wednesday, two days after being released on bond.

Former Washington Township public works superintendent Steven Hohensee died of apparent natural causes, Shelby Township Deputy Police Chief Mark Coil said. The impact on the widespread corruption case, which has led to 16 people being charged with crimes, was unclear Friday.

Hohensee, 61, of Shelby Township died two days after a federal magistrate released him on $10,000 unsecured bond. The married father of four was charged in July with accepting $10,000 in bribes from a confidential FBI source – a 10-year felony – and was expected to plead guilty.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office could not be reached for comment immediately Friday.

Hohensee’s lawyer also did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Hohensee’s death is the latest development in a wide-ranging scandal involving public officials pocketing bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Sterling Heights trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services and a towing company.

Hohensee’s role in the investigation became more clear this fall as others charged in the scandal reached plea deals with the government.

Former Macomb County Public Works Department chief engineer James Pistilli and engineer Paulin Modi conspired to pay Hohensee a $2,000 bribe in 2014, prosecutors allege.

Hohensee, however, was cooperating with the FBI at the time.

Pistilli, 68, of Holly, and Modi, 48, of Troy, have since reached plea deals and are awaiting sentencing in federal court.

A third man, paving contractor Christopher Sorrentino, struck a plea deal Wednesday – the same day Hohensee died – and admitted delivering $66,000 in kickbacks to a Macomb Township official. That official is township Trustee Dino Bucci, The Detroit News has learned.

