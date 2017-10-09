Irwin (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

A Macomb County Circuit Court Judge has granted the Macomb County Prosecutor's request to block the early release of a convicted child molester, officials said.

Ronald Lee Irwin, 47, of Clinton Township, was scheduled to be released early on parole by the state Department of Corrections, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Monday.

He filed a motion to stay Irwin's early release while his office argues against it before the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Circuit Court Judge James Biernat granted Smith's request at a hearing Friday.

“This is a repeat, habitual sex offender who has not been rehabilitated,” Smith said in a statement Monday. “He remains a danger to the community.

He also said Irwin has not had a psychological examination since 2013 and performed poorly in sex offender treatment.

Irwin was convicted in 2010 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for molesting his 15-year-old special needs stepdaughter, officials said. He was sentenced to 3 years to 15 years for the crime.

He also has a 1993 third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction in Cheboygan County.

He was sentenced to five years to 15 years in prison for the crime but served 12 years after being paroled in 2005, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

