Dashcam video from a Macomb County Sheriff's Office vehicle shows police pursuing a 21-year-old Macomb Township man accused of trying to steal an ambulance from a Macomb County Hospital. (Photo: Facebook.com screen grab)

Someone may not be clear on the concept of an ambulance chaser.

Police said they've arrested a 21-year-old Macomb Township man who is accused of trying to steal an ambulance from a Macomb County Hospital this weekend.

The man faces a felony charge of unlawful driving away of an automobile, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held in the Macomb County Jail on an interim bond of $75,000 and scheduled to be formally charged Tuesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.

Police said the suspect stole a MedStar ambulance from a hospital parking lot. Emergency medical technicians went into the hospital to drop off a patient when the thief exited the hospital and drove away in the ambulance, officials said.

Deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police briefly chased the ambulance through the city of Mount Clemens where they were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver. The man, who was not a patient at the hospital, was not injured, officials said.

