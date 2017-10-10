Eric Preston, 21, of Macomb Township, was arraigned in Clinton Township District Court after stealing an ambulance from a hospital. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mt. Clemens — A 21-year-old male from Macomb Township was arraigned on Tuesday for stealing a parked ambulance, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place on Saturday around 6:35 p.m. when Sheriff's Office responded to an ambulance being stolen from a local hospital.

MedStar workers were dropping off a patient and entered the hospital leaving the ambulance parked outside. Eric Preston, who was not a patient, exited the hospital and drove away in the ambulance, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Clinton Township Police briefly chased Preston through Mt. Clemens and the ambulance was stopped and he was taken into custody. Preston was uninjured and kept at the Macomb County Jail.

Preston was arraigned in 41-B District Court of Clinton Township on Tuesday on a 5-year felony charge of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile. His bond remains at 10 percent of $75,000.00.

He is scheduled to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 for a probable cause conference, according to the release.

