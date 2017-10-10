Warren Police Department logo (Photo: Warren Police)

A family of five was rescued Monday night from a burning hotel room by Warren Police officers.

Officials said the two officers were in the area of Van Dyke and Old Chicago Road when they saw flames coming from the rear of the America's Best Motel. They then called the Warren Fire Department.

The fire was coming from room 415 of the hotel, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Warren Mayor James Fouts and Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Unable to open the room's door, the officers threw a trash can through a window to alert any occupants, they said.

Officials said a family of five, ranging in age 13 to 73, were sleeping in the room.

The officers helped the five escape the room and no one was injured, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze, officials said.

Investigators said the fire appears to have been set intentionally and police detectives are working to determine what caused it, the mayor and police commissioner said.

