Gerald Holley, 57, was arraigned on Thursday in Clinton Township District Court, (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

An Ann Arbor high school teacher has been arraigned Thursday after allegedly using the internet to arrange a date to have sexual relations with an underage child.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office arrested 57-year-old Gerald Holley on Wednesday after undercover detectives, disguised online as a child, began conversing with him and arranged a meeting.

Holley is employed as a teacher and coach at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

According to the school's website, Holley is the biology teacher and has been the baseball varsity head coach at Pioneer since 1995.

Holley was charged with three felony counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and one felony count of using the internet to communicate with another to commit a crime. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years and the computer crime carries a maximum penalty of 15 years to life.

Holley was arraigned in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township on Thursday with 10 percent of $50,000 bond and upon release, is obtained to a home confinement tether. He will return to court for a probable cause conference at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

"As often occurs in cases such as this, this man pursued a career which surrounded him with young people," stated Macomb Prosecutor Eric Smith, in a press release. "I urge parents to remain vigilant of all those who supervise their children, even longstanding 'authority' figures. The predators are out there, and they make it their business to get right next to your kids."

