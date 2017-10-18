Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An 82-year-old Roseville man, a crossing guard responsible for shepherding students to and from Steenland Elementary School, was hit by a suspected drunk driver who fled the scene before returning and being arrested, police said.

The elderly victim not only survived the crash, he didn't even take a trip to the hospital.

The crash took place about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chestnut and Barkman, which is just south and east of the school.

It all started when the crossing guard approached the driver of a white, 2003 Ford Taurus, who was on westbound Chestnut, at the intersection. The crossing guard asked the woman to move from the intersection. When the guard was walking away from the Taurus, the Taurus pulled ahead and struck him.

The guard was wearing a safety vest and carried a hand-held stop sign, police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old Detroit woman, who was the only person inside the vehicle, then allegedly pulled away from the scene, only to return a short time later, on foot. At her return, she "reportedly started yelling" at Steenland's principal.

Officers arrived on the scene, arrested the suspect, and impounded the Taurus. The woman is being held for leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Roseville police expect her to be arraigned on Wednesday.

