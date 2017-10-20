Buy Photo The Center Line plan includes a new school for Peck Elementary kids. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Center Line — Building a new elementary school, improving facilities and replacing school buses are part of a $59.3 million bond issue that residents of Center Line public school district will be asked to approve on Nov. 7.

The bond issue is among ballot proposals and municipal races that Macomb County voters will decide in next month’s general election.

If approved, the proposal — a 25-year bond — would increase property taxes in the district by 4.9 mills. That’s an increase of $196 a year on a home with a market value of $80,000.

Superintendent Eva Kaltz said she’s hopeful the bond will pass to improve the district’s buildings, some of which are more than 60 years old.

“All of our buildings are old and it is beyond time to update them,” said Kaltz. “We are doing great things and need our buildings to last a long, long time so that we can continue to serve the students of Center Line Schools.”

The plan would fund construction of a new elementary school for current Peck Elementary students and children in the Early Childhood Center program. The new school would be built behind Center Line High School.

The Early Childhood Center, formerly Ladd Elementary, would be renovated to relocate Roose Elementary students there in 2021.

Also under the proposal:

■Crothers Elementary will receive a new cafeteria and gym by 2023.

■Center Line High School and Wolfe Middle School will receive roof repairs, new technology and upgrades to the high school’s auditorium and pool.

■The administration offices will be relocated to Wolfe Middle School and the Follbaum Administration Building will be demolished.

■Roof replacement and other improvements will be made at Peck Elementary. When completed, the school will be used to house the Homeschool Partnership and Academy 21 students beginning in 2023.

■Old school buses will be replaced.

Two other Macomb County school districts have bond issues on the November ballot.

The Warren Woods Public Schools is seeking a $20.3 million bond issue to expand and remodel school buildings. If passed, the bond would increase property taxes by 2.2 mills. A person living in a $100,000 home would pay $110 more per year.

Stacey Denewith-Fici, superintendent of Warren Woods Public Schools, said the district will use the increase to enhance school security, remodel and upgrade facilities, improve technology, update parking lots and athletic facilities and replace two school buses.

In the Armada Area Schools, voters will decide on a $6.6 million bond issue to fund improvements that include upgraded safety entrances at Krause Elementary and Armada Middle School, a new skilled trades enclosure for students who currently work outdoors, a renovated high school kitchen to include a culinary arts program and new roofs on all buildings.

Other proposed upgrades include tripling the size and equipment in the high school weight rooms, adding eight new tennis courts at the high school, a new baseball field, new cafeteria tables and 10 new school buses.

Armada Superintendent Michael Musary said the proposal will not raise taxes and will extend the time for the district’s debt to be paid off by two years, until 2032.

In Fraser, the city is seeking a special assessment increase to raise money for the Department of Public Safety. The 3-mill increase would raise $1.1 million a year and be used to purchase equipment.

Voters in several communities also will decide mayor’s races.

In Sterling Heights, Mayor Michael Taylor is being challenged by Jeffrey Norgrove, a former planning commission member, and Steve Naumovski, a write-in candidate.

In Mount Clemens, incumbent Barb Dempsey is running against Mike Zubas Jr.

In New Baltimore, Mayor John Dupray is running against Councilman Kenneth Butler.

In Roseville, Mayor Robert Taylor is being challenged by Kristin Hoff.

In Center Line, Mayor Robert Binson is running against William Sherman.

