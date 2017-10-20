Mays (Photo: Warren Police)

Warren city officials said police have made its first arrest under a program that pays residents for reporting drug dealers.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer announced the program, People Against Illegal Drugs, earlier this month.

“I’m proud of the P.A.I.D. program," he said in a statement. "I firmly believe that this will lead to fewer drug houses and more incarceration of drug dealers and safer neighborhoods for all.”

Under the effort, the city rewards residents $500 each for information that leads to a search warrant and arrest involving illegal drug sales from a Warren residence.

Residents submit the information via a special, confidential telephone hotline, (586) 574-GUTS.

Officials said the program generated 40 calls on the hotline in its first week.

Police investigated one of the tips, which prompted them to get a search warrant for a home in the 20000 block of Cyman near Mound and Eight Mile roads.

Officers conducted a search and arrested Oshea Mays for drug possession. Police confiscated crack cocaine, digital scales and nearly $2,000 in cash. They also seized two vehicles.

Police said Mays was arraigned on charges last week and is being held in the Macomb County Jail.

Mays has several previous convictions for drugs and weapons charges, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He served nearly three years in prison for his last offense and was discharged in 2015.

Dwyer also praised the program and the city's residents.

"Residents have the right to live in drug-free neighborhoods and I’m happy to see the enthusiasm and cooperation we have received from the residents in working to solve this problem," he said.

