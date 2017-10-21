Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, speaks at a campaign event for Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama Roy Moore on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Warren — Mayor Jim Fouts says the city is preparing for protesters to gather for an upcoming speech by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Fouts says he’s received calls demanding he prevent Bannon from speaking at the Macomb County Republican Party’s Nov. 8 dinner, along with requests that he prevent any demonstrations.

Fouts tells The Macomb Daily that police officers will be at the event for the safety of both attendees and potential protesters.

Bannon was forced out as President Donald Trump’s top White House strategist in August and returned to running conservative Breitbart News.

Andiamo Banquet and Event Center owner Joe Vicari says he’s received criticism for hosting the event, but that it doesn’t discriminate against groups booking events.

