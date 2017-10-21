Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Warren preparing for Bannon speech protest
Mayor Fouts says the city is preparing for protesters to gather for an upcoming speech by the former White House adviser
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Warren preparing for Bannon speech protest
Associated Press
Published 4:35 p.m. ET Oct. 21, 2017 | Updated 4:39 p.m. ET Oct. 21, 2017
Warren — Mayor Jim Fouts says the city is preparing for protesters to gather for an upcoming speech by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.
Fouts says he’s received calls demanding he prevent Bannon from speaking at the Macomb County Republican Party’s Nov. 8 dinner, along with requests that he prevent any demonstrations.
Fouts tells The Macomb Daily that police officers will be at the event for the safety of both attendees and potential protesters.
Bannon was forced out as President Donald Trump’s top White House strategist in August and returned to running conservative Breitbart News.
Andiamo Banquet and Event Center owner Joe Vicari says he’s received criticism for hosting the event, but that it doesn’t discriminate against groups booking events.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gA8EHN
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs