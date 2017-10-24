Roseville Police are investigating a break-in and theft at a gun range.
Officials said police were called to Peter's Indoor Range & Gun Shop on Gratiot near 12 Mile at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report about a break-in.
Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said officers determined someone cut a hole into the building's roof, gained entry into the store and took an undetermined amount of firearms.
He said investigators believe a lone thief broke into the shop around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. His image was captured by the business' video surveillance system. Police released a photograph of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Roseville Police at (586) 447-4483.
