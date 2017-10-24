Warren Police are searching for two men suspected in the theft of $2,500 worth of cologne from a drug store. (Photo: Warren Police)

Warren Police are asking the public for help to identify two thieves who don't smell like a rose after stealing thousands of dollars in cologne from a drug store.

Officials said the theft happened at 11 a.m. Friday at the CVS/Pharmacy on Nine Mile and Schoenherr.

Police said they are looking for two suspects, a black male and a white male. Authorities have released pictures of the men taken by the store's video surveillance system.

The black suspect stole keys from behind the counter to the store's cologne and perfume display case, opened it and filled a backpack with $2,500 worth of merchandise, according to authorities.

The two men then left the store together.

Police said they believe the men live in the area near the store and have been involved in previous thefts from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Det. Kevin Borycz at (586) 574-4789 or (586) 574-4810.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yGjJhE