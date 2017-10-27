Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in St. Clair Shores.
Authorities said the incident is taking place at a home on Lake Drive and Jefferson Avenue. As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the scene is still active and has been since 1:40 p.m.
St. Clair Shores authorities are asking residents in the area to remain inside their homes.
This story will be regularly updated as more information becomes available.
