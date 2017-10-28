Roseville Police are looking for a suspect involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night. (Photo: File)

Roseville Police are looking for a suspect involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Gratiot near Macomb Mall. The 59-year-old victim was hit while he was crossing the southbound lanes of Gratiot, south of Voiland when the lanes were closed to traffic.

The suspect fled the scene possibly in a red 2014-2016 Dodge Journey missing the driver side mirror with damage to the left front fog lamp area, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roseville Police (586) 447-4484 or 586 447-4501.

