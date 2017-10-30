Police are investigating a Sunday single-car crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Clinton Township man, officials said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Metropolitan Parkway exit in Harrison Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Pruehs.

Officials said witnesses told investigators Pruehs was erratically driving a gold, 2003 Ford Escape just before the crash.

Pruehs crossed several lanes of traffic and attempted to exit the freeway at Metropolitan Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Police said he was ejected from the vehicle and there were no other occupants in his Escape.

Officials said it unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

