Clinton Township Police investigated a case of a woman accused of killing a bicyclist with a car on Sept. 24, 2017. (Photo: Facebook)

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against a Clinton Township woman accused of killing a bicyclist with a car.

Abigail Busam, 28, faces a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in serious impairment or death, officials said Tuesday. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

Police said the crash happened at 10:05 p.m. Sept. 24 on Gratiot near Metropolitan Parkway.

Jessica Anderson, a 39-year-old Clinton Township woman, was riding her bike northbound on Gratiot in the crosswalk of Metro Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Metro Parkway when it struck Anderson and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Emergency medical personnel took Anderson to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police investigated the accident, but Busam turned herself in and admitted to striking the woman with her car. Busam was released pending a review by the county prosecutor's office, officials said.

Busam remains free and is scheduled to be formally charged with the crime in court at a later date, they also said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hroFx1