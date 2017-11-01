Riddle (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Two men and one woman have been charged with murdering a 55-year-old Macomb Township man, police said.

Nicholas Riddle, 38, Jamel Bentley, 29, and Teri Beals, 17, all of Macomb Township, have been formally charged in connection with the crime, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Riddle and Bentley were formally charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, police said. If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

Bentley (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A judge set each of their bonds at $250,000 and scheduled their next court appearance for Nov. 9.

Beals was formally charged with lying to a police officer earlier this month. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison.

Beals (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A judge set her bond at $2,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Police said the trio are accused in the death of Jack Kitchen, who was found at about 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 5 laying in a field in the township.

Kitchen was injured and unable to speak when deputies found him. He was taken to a hospital. After canvassing the area, investigators learned his identity.

He died from his injuries in the hospital Oct. 25, officials said.

Detectives received a tip that several people were behind Kitchen's assault and executed search warrants. Deputies arrested the three suspects and submitted requests to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for warrants.

