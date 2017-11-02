Macomb County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A New Haven man with eight operating while intoxicated convictions has been arrested for impaired driving again, police said.

Officials with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the 49-year-old man was arrested after a single-vehicle crash that happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on 26 Mile west of North Avenue in Ray Township.

Police said the man was driving a blue 1996 Plymouth Voyager minivan east on 26 Mile when his vehicle left the road and struck a home's mailbox. His vehicle then struck the guard wires of a utility pole, causing the top of the pole to snap off and leave electrical wires hanging.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and found the man, who exhibited signs of intoxication, in the vehicle.

The motorists refused to submit to a breathalyzer and police obtained a search warrant to draw his blood. Authorities took the man to a hospital after he complained of pain caused by the crash.

Deputies also learned the man has eight previous operating while intoxicated convictions.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-third offense, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and a couple of other misdemeanor charges, officials said.

Police also said the man remains in custody at the hospital and will be formally charged when doctors release him. Officials will not release his identity until he is arraigned in court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

