Roseville police are asking the public for help to identify a man believed to have broken into a gun shop to steal firearms. (Photo: Roseville Police photo)

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who broke into and robbed a Roseville gun range and shop.

The robbery happened Oct. 24 at Peter’s Indoor Range and Gun Shop at 28631 Gratiot Avenue near 12 Mile.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it along with the Roseville Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to the information.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the ATF at (800) 283-4867 or Roseville Police (586) 447-4505.

Information may also be sent to ATF via a mobile phone app called Reportit. The app is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store or at www.reportit.com.

Officials said the tips are kept confidential.

Police said the suspect broke into the gun range and store at about 6:15 a.m. by cutting a hole in the building's roof. He took an undetermined number of firearms, officials said.

Images of the suspect were captured by the store's video surveillance system.

