Part of Interstate 696 is closed in Macomb County after police said a driver fleeing an accident was fatally struck by another vehicle Monday evening. (Photo: File)

Part of Interstate 696 is closed in Macomb County after police said a driver fleeing an accident was fatally struck by another vehicle Monday evening.

The incident was reported near Mound Road at about 7:15 p.m., Michigan Department of Transportation officials reported.

“A male driver got in a crash on the (westbound) side and tried to run from the scene and got hit by a third party” on the eastbound side, Michigan State Police representatives wrote on Twitter.

The identity of the victim has not been released, the agency tweeted. No further information was expected until Tuesday.

A accident reconstructionist was on the scene investigating the crash along with Warren police.

Meanwhile, all eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed, according to the MDOT website.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hMoxsb