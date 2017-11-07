Sterling Heights Department of Public Works employees are collecting goods for those in need through an annual food drive. (Photo: .)

Sterling Heights Department of Public Works employees are collecting goods for those in need through an annual food drive.

The workers are continuing the longstanding Ken Stempowski Memorial Food Drive and gathering goods through Dec. 8.

The drive is named for a DPW colleague who began the annual food collection more than 25 years ago.

Donations of non-perishable food to benefit the nonproift Macomb Food Program are being accepted at the Sterling Heights Public Works facility, 7200 18 Mile Road, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The items also are being collected at the Community Relations Department in the lower level of City Hall, 40555 Utica Road, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For information, contact Mary Sears at (586) 446-2440.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hQ7p4z