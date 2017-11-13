Chesterfield Twp. police are seeking two men who robbed a hotel Monday morning. (Photo: Chesterfield Twp. Police photo)

Chesterfield Township police are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who robbed a hotel Monday morning.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 5:20 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 45805 Market Place Blvd. near Gratiot Avenue north of Hall Road.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male in his early-to-mid-20s with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He also had a handgun.

The second suspect is also described as an African-American male, in his early 20s, possibly with freckles. He was wearing a red hat or hood and a mask covering the lower half of face and a red hooded sweatshirt with an unknown design on the front.

Authorities released photos and images of the men captured by the hotel's video surveillance system.

The two men entered the hotel and jumped over the front desk, officials said.

The first suspect confronted the clerk in the office area behind the counter and ordered her to sit on the floor at gunpoint, police said.

Meanwhile, the other suspect removed all the cash from a drawer at the front desk. It's not clear how much money he took.

Both suspects then left the hotel and headed south on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call Chesterfield Township Police Det. Joseph Feld at (586) 949-4324 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

